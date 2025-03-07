QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after buying an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after buying an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

