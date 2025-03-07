QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.43. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

