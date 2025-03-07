QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Stock Down 5.6 %

LX stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

