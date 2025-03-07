QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,268,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $83.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.