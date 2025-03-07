QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $41.11 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

