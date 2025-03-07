QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,948 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,624,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 571,967 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $96.28 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

