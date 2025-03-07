QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,305,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,260,000 after buying an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,358.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 638,999 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $39.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.22%.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $799,534.56. The trade was a 16.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

