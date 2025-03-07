QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $274,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 874,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

