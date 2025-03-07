QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 87,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.61.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

