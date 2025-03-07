QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $288,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 222,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment
In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGNC Investment Price Performance
AGNC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.
AGNC Investment Profile
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
