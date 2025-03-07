QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 28.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. China Renaissance downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

