QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $337,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

