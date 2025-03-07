QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $549,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $480.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.05. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

