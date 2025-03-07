QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 263,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after acquiring an additional 591,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,507,000 after purchasing an additional 351,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 142,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.