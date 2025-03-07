QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $250,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $26.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
