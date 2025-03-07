QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $256,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.