QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $264,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

