QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $271,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $118.79 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

