QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 68.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alcoa by 14.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alcoa by 35.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 14.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.5 %

AA opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -205.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

