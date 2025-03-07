QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SLM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SLM by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

