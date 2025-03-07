QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,625. This represents a 17.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,325 shares of company stock worth $1,556,972. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

