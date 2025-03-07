QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after buying an additional 299,205 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 241,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.71. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.35 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

