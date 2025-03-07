QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUHP. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 447.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DUHP opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

