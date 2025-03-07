QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $263.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.