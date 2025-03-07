QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,430 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,298,000. RW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,042,000 after buying an additional 53,638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,616,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,893,000 after buying an additional 62,639 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,806,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,378,000 after buying an additional 180,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,504,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,563,000 after acquiring an additional 640,751 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $28.20 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

