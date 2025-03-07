QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 557,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Galapagos Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Galapagos NV has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

About Galapagos

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.