QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,801,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,432,000 after acquiring an additional 878,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after acquiring an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.2% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,904,000 after acquiring an additional 158,171 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,846,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,552,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.40.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $220.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.02 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

