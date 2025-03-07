QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 115.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 730,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 391,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after buying an additional 925,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMKR. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

