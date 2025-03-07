QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of IRS opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.35. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 79.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

