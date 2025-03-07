QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Arcosa by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

