QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $67.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

