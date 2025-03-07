QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 821,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

