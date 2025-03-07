QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ternium by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,417,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,313,000 after buying an additional 68,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 863,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE TX opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently -1,285.71%.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

