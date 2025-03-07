QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $268.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $357.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.