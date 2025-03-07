QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,349,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,020,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,066,000 after acquiring an additional 189,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 850,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after acquiring an additional 84,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $155.01 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.