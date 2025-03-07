QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,294 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $323.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

