QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 96,081 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in CONMED by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

