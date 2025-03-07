QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $315,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,135,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 49.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after buying an additional 68,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 191.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $650.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7,232.80, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $736.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.