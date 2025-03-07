QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $8,666,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $131.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

