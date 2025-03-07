Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.4 %

RRX stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.