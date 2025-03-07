Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance by 613.5% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $282.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.98 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.