RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.60.

RH Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:RH opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.04 and a 200-day moving average of $353.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.