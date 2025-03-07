Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paysafe were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $764,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $953.22 million, a PE ratio of -41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $420.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

