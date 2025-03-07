Rhumbline Advisers Has $756,000 Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altimmune were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Creative Planning increased its stake in Altimmune by 20.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

