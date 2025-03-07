Rhumbline Advisers Has $973,000 Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 10,909.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.25.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

