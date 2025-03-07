Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Honest were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the third quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other Honest news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $3,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,937.90. This represents a 28.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Stock Down 6.3 %

Honest stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 2.45. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honest

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.