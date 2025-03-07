Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,923 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.2% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. BTIG Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ KURA opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

