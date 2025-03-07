Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BP were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BP by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of BP by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in BP by 1,867.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

