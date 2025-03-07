Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110,038 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 112,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Rivian Automotive worth $41,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $975,005.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,357 shares of company stock worth $3,988,140 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

