Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,604 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,516,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 4,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 65,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $110.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

